Watch CBS News
Local News

Evanston police search for "emotionally disturbed person"; 3 schools remain on soft lockdown

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

EVANSTON, IL -  All Evanston K-12 schools and daycares were placed on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon.

Evanston police said they were investigating an incident involving a possible "emotionally disturbed person", in the area of the 900 block of Michigan.

The lockdown was a precautionary measure due to police activity related to the investigation.   

EPD has since recommended lockdowns be lifted at all schools except for Lincoln Park, Nichols, and Chiaravelle. 

Police say parents do not need to take any action and don't believe there is a threat to the public.

A shelter-in-place order has not been issued to the general public. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 1:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.