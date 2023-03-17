Evanston police search for "emotionally disturbed person"; 3 schools remain on soft lockdown

EVANSTON, IL - All Evanston K-12 schools and daycares were placed on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon.

Evanston police said they were investigating an incident involving a possible "emotionally disturbed person", in the area of the 900 block of Michigan.

The lockdown was a precautionary measure due to police activity related to the investigation.

#Evanston PD is the area of the 900 block of Michigan for an incident involving a possible emotionally disturbed person. @district65 has put Lincoln School on a soft lock down as a precaution at our request. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 17, 2023

The EPD has NOT issued a shelter in place. Schools on soft lock down as a precautionary measure. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 17, 2023

EPD has since recommended lockdowns be lifted at all schools except for Lincoln Park, Nichols, and Chiaravelle.

#Evanston PD is recommending soft downs be lifted at all schools and daycares with the exception of Lincoln, Park, Nichols, Chiaravelle. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 17, 2023

Police say parents do not need to take any action and don't believe there is a threat to the public.

A shelter-in-place order has not been issued to the general public.