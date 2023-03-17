Evanston police search for "emotionally disturbed person"; 3 schools remain on soft lockdown
EVANSTON, IL - All Evanston K-12 schools and daycares were placed on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon.
Evanston police said they were investigating an incident involving a possible "emotionally disturbed person", in the area of the 900 block of Michigan.
The lockdown was a precautionary measure due to police activity related to the investigation.
EPD has since recommended lockdowns be lifted at all schools except for Lincoln Park, Nichols, and Chiaravelle.
Police say parents do not need to take any action and don't believe there is a threat to the public.
A shelter-in-place order has not been issued to the general public.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.