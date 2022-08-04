Evanston police staffing shortage leads to reassignments, service reductions

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Evanston Police Department said it's reassigned workers and reduced services in what it called a "drastic step" that was necessary due to staffing shortages.

The department said in a news release it's reassigned four officers and a sergeant from its Community Policing Unit to patrol for what it anticipates will be a minimum of 60 days.

Evanston police said the reduction of its Community Policing Unit will impact the department's ability to service the community and requests for police services brought to them by Councilmembers and their constituents. Three officers will remain with the Community Policing Unit.

Also as a result of these reassignments and service reductions, the department's community engagement programs, including the Citizen's Police Academy, will be postponed.

This most recent service reduction comes after a previous reduction earlier this year in Detective Bureau coverage and service from every day to five days a week with an on-call schedule for weekends.

As part of the service reductions, the Detective Bureau is no longer routinely assigning detectives to investigate the following crimes:

Misdemeanor thefts and retail thefts where the suspect is not identifiable.

Misdemeanor criminal damage to property where the suspect is not identifiable.

Trespassing and burglaries, including vehicle, garage, residential, and commercial, where no comparable physical evidence is recovered and the suspect is not identifiable.

Stolen vehicles where no comparable physical evidence is recovered and the suspect is not identifiable.

Financial crimes where the victim has not incurred a monetary loss and the suspect is not identifiable.

Crimes with victims that decline forensic services.

Crimes with victims who do not wish to sign a criminal complaint.

The department said its staffing shortage stands at 26 vacancies for sworn workers and six civilian vacancies.

In addition to the vacancies, there are seven sworn members and two civilian members who are not available for full duty assignments.

The department said the overtime and cutbacks due to the worker shortage has had a negative impact on the health and well-being of its personnel.