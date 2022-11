Evanston police searching for new chaplains

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Evanston Police Department is looking for new chaplains.

It's asking for volunteer clergy members to apply by Dec. 30.

The dedicated chaplains would serve officers and support staff.

On-call chaplains would focus on the community and respond with officers to emergency scenes.