Evanston police locate 5-year-old boy who went missing near Lincoln Elementary School
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Evanston police have located a 5-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday morning.
Police said the boy was last seen in the area of Lincoln School. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with a basketball icon, beige shorts and black and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Evanston police immediately.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.