Evanston police locate 5-year-old boy who went missing near Lincoln Elementary School

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Evanston police have located a 5-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday morning. 

Police said the boy was last seen in the area of Lincoln School. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with a basketball icon, beige shorts and black and white Nike shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Evanston police immediately. 

First published on September 7, 2022 / 9:55 AM

