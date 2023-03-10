Evanston police hosting information sessions for potential applicants this month

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – If you're looking to join the Evanston Police Department, they're hosting three information sessions this month for interested applicants.

The sessions will provide them with an opportunity to learn more about the application process, meet officers, and get their questions answered.

The sessions will take place on the dates and times below:

March 11, 2023 - 11:00 A.M., 909 Lake Street, Evanston

March 13, 2023 - 6:00 P.M., 909 Lake Street, Evanston

March 27, 2023 - 6:00 P.M. 909 Lake Street, Evanston

The department is looking to hire entry-level and lateral officers. Applications for those positions are currently being accepted.

Potential applicants must register to attend the sessions.

Applications for the entry-level positions will be accepted through April 3. Lateral officer applications are accepted through April 5.

More information can be found on the City of Evanston website.