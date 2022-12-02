Evanston police hosting gun buyback event this weekend

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- This weekend, the Evanston Police Department is marking 10 years of its gun buyback program.

Residents living in Evanston, Skokie, Wilmette, and the North Side of Chicago can turn in their firearms Saturday.

They are allowed to turn in any unwanted guns - no questions asked.

In return, they will receive money for both the gun and any ammunition.

To find out more about the event visit the City of Evanston website.