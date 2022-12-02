Watch CBS News
Local News

Evanston police hosting gun buyback event this weekend

/ CBS Chicago

Evanston police hosting 10th gun buyback program
Evanston police hosting 10th gun buyback program 00:26

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- This weekend, the Evanston Police Department is marking 10 years of its gun buyback program.

Residents living in Evanston, Skokie, Wilmette, and the North Side of Chicago can turn in their firearms Saturday.

They are allowed to turn in any unwanted guns - no questions asked.

In return, they will receive money for both the gun and any ammunition.

To find out more about the event visit the City of Evanston website

First published on December 2, 2022 / 7:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.