Chicago area police department launches new app to connect to residents
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Evanston Police Department launched a custom smartphone application to connect with residents and visitors.
The app offers users several features, including the ability to submit a tip, commend an officer, apply for a job, access press releases and other department information, and more.
The app is available for download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching "Evanston Police Department, IL."
