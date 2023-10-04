Chicago area police department launches new app to connect to residents

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Evanston Police Department launched a custom smartphone application to connect with residents and visitors.

The app offers users several features, including the ability to submit a tip, commend an officer, apply for a job, access press releases and other department information, and more.

The app is available for download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching "Evanston Police Department, IL."

The Evanston Police Department is excited to announce the release of a custom smartphone application. This app will serve as an innovative way for the police department to connect with Evanston residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently. pic.twitter.com/kPjkKp5XXx — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) October 4, 2023