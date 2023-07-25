Evanston apartment buildings evacuated due to gas leak

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several buildings have been evacuated in north suburban Evanston due to a natural gas leak.

The Evanston Fire Department said a high-pressure gas line broke Tuesday morning at an apartment building at 823 Dobson Street.

"We had a contractor strike a gas line. Right now you can hear it in the background. We had low levels in three apartment buildings, where we evacuated all three of those; approximately 20 units total evacuated right now, and we do have one other structure that we are ongoing monitoring with shelter-in-place provisions, because we have several invalids that live in there," Evanston Fire Department Division Chief Matt Smith said.

There are no gas level readings inside any of those buildings, according to Smith. ComEd temporarily shut off power on the 800 block of Dobson Street and on the odd-numbered side of the 800 block of Brummel Street as a precaution.

Smith said Nicor crews estimated it will take about five hours to fix the leak.

Evanston Fire Department officials were urging people to avoid the area east of Ridge Avenue, north of Howard Street, west of Custer Avenue, and south of Brummel Street until about 2 to 4 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.