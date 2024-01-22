2 firefighters injured, cat dead in house fire in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS)--Two firefighters were hurt in a house fire Monday morning in north suburban Evanston.

Evanston Fire Operations Chief William Muno said the fire started shortly before 10 a.m. in the basement of a home in the 1100 block of Florence Avenue. A total of about 50 firefighters from Evanston, Chicago, and neighboring suburbs responded.

The family who lives in the home was able to get out safe, and were able to rescue their dog and one of their two cats, but another cat died.

Two firefighters were briefly trapped after one of them fell in a hole in the floor of the home into the basement, leaving the other cut off from an exit, but they both were able to escape. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Crews got most of the fire under control in 10 to 15 minutes, but were not able to reach some small spot fires because of damage to the floors.

"It became very unsafe, so we brought everybody out so we could knock the fire down successfully from the outside, and then they could re-enter when they could re-evaluate the structure, and then get back in there to finish the job," Muno said.

The fire caused extensive damage, and officials said the family would be left temporarily homeless, but would receive assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.