Evanston hosting free financial planning training session tonight

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Evanston will help residents keep their new year's resolutions about improving their finances.

The free financial preparedness training session is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Crown Community Center in Evanston.

Residents will learn how to protect themselves and their families from everyday emergencies that could cause financial stress.

Attendees will also receive advice on how to avoid financial scams.