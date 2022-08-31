Evanston Councilman wants to change city ordinance to allow nudity on public beaches

Evanston Councilman wants to change city ordinance to allow nudity on public beaches

Evanston Councilman wants to change city ordinance to allow nudity on public beaches

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ladies may soon be able to ditch their bikini or tankini top at Evanston beaches.

There were people enjoying the beach Wednesday morning, with bathing suits and swim shirts covering their upper bodies.

Evanston City Councilman Devon Reid wants to change the suburb's public nudity ordinance. He said it's unconstitutional because it discriminates against women.

People CBS 2 spoke with weren't concerned about the ordinance or if it changes.

"I think what other people want to do is fine as long as it doesn't hurt anybody else. I'm too old. I'm not going to be doing it," said one Evanston resident.

"I'm not offended either but I do have grandkids, so that kind of concerns me a little," said another Evanston resident.

"I think it's a little silly, but sure, why not? Liven up the neighborhood," added another Evanston resident.

Someone challenged Chicago's indecent exposure law in 2014 but a federal appeals court upheld the ban on women being topless in public.