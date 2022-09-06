Watch CBS News
Evanston council to debate topless ordinance for city beaches, parks and streets

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Evanston council to debate topless ordinance for city beaches, parks and streets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Evanston beaches are closed until next summer, but on Tuesday, the City Council there will debate an ordinance that would let women go topless in city limits.

Councilman Devon Reid said it's about equity. He proposed a change to the suburb's nudity ordinance to allow anyone to be topless, regardless of gender. This would be for all city beaches, parks and streets.

The current ordinance doesn't allow female breast exposure. Reid said that violates the Illinois constitution, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.

The current nudity ban also comes with a $75 fine and a possible misdemeanor charge.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 11:37 AM

