Evanston committee delays vote on raising minimum wage until October

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The future of thousands of paychecks in Evanston remained in limbo Monday night.

An Evanston City Council subcommittee listened to supporters who want to raise the minimum wage, including for tipped workers.

The proposed ordinance would raise the minimum wage from $13.70 an hour to $16.25, including for tipped workers, who now make only $7.40 an hour.

"Working for less than minimum wage, being a tipped worker, sucks. It really does," one man told the committee.

The committee tabled voting on the ordinance until Oct. 5.