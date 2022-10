Rescuers called out after boat flips over on Lake Michigan in Evanston

Reports: Multiple people rescued after boat capsizes on Lake Michigan in Evanston

Reports: Multiple people rescued after boat capsizes on Lake Michigan in Evanston

Reports: Multiple people rescued after boat capsizes on Lake Michigan in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A major rescue response was deployed in Evanston Thursday evening after a boat capsized on Lake Michigan.

We are told multiple people had to be pulled out of the water after at least one boat flipped over on a breakwater in the lake at Dempster Street.

A video appeared to show a rescuer standing on the breakwater to help.

We are told everyone got out of the water safely.