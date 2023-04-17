Evanston beach passes now available

CHICAGO (CBS) - Our brief preview of beach season might be gone for now, but starting Monday, beach passes will be available in Evanston.

Anyone who wants to go to the beach in Evanston this summer must have a season beach pass or daily ticket.

They'll be available at several community centers.

People who don't live in Evanston will need to buy passes. Daily ticket prices are $10 for people who live in Skokie, and $12 for everyone else. Season passes are $35 for Skokie residents if purchased through June 9, $43 if purchased between June 10 and July 31, and $24 if purchased between Aug. 1 and Labor Day. For everyone else outside of Evanston and Skokie, they are $60 if purchased through June 9, $81 if purchased from June 10 through July 31, and $41 if purchased from Aug. 1 through Labor Day.

Evanston's swimming beaches officially open on May 27.

For more information on how to get an Evanston beach pass, visit cityofevanston.org.