City of Evanston adjusting beach swimming hours starting next week
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- It's a sign that summer is wrapping up.
The City of Evanston is adjusting beach swimming hours to ensure there are lifeguards and other staff.
Starting Monday, people can only swim at Clark Street Beach for the rest of the season.
Walking and lounging on the sand is still allowed at other beaches.
Mandatory daily beach passes are still available.
