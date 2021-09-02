Eurostars Magnificent Mile Hotel To Pay $10,000 Fine For 'Nuisance Issues'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A downtown Chicago hotel plagued with problems stemming from criminal activity will pay the city a $10,000 fine for "a number complaints and nuisance issues"

The hotel is just a couple of blocks from the Michigan Avenue Magnificent Mile. It calls itself a perfect getaway for travelers in the heart of the city.

But in the age of COVID-19, it has been called something else a "hotspot" for crime. That is per Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), who told us he has asked police to keep a close eye on it and he has called for a crackdown there.

According to a news release from the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer protection (BACP), the city received "several complaints and referrals related to crime, public safety and nuisance issues" at the hotel.

"BACP partnered with the Chicago Police Department to take enforcement action and attempted to engage with the establishment to mitigate the problems. The issues persisted, and as such, the City of Chicago initiated the license discipline process by filing a Notice of Hearing against Eurostars Hotel," said Elisa Sledzinska of BACP.

The hotel signed an "Amended Plan of Operation and Nuisance Abatement Plan" which will have a number provisions regarding security, hours of operation, and noise levels.

The agreement includes plans for the hotel to tell CPD about any illegal activity and to link its cameras with Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications' video surveillance network.