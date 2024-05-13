Estranged husband and wife killed in apparent murder-suicide in Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A couple dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Joliet have been identified. The Will County Coroner says 35-year-old Melissa Aud-Headlee and 32-year-old Michael Aud-Headlee died at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.

Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, people living near Pandola Avenue and Essington Road saw a man chase a woman from their home with a kitchen knife. Police say he stabbed her multiple times in the street, then stabbed himself.

Both were taken to the hospital, where they died.

Investigators say the couple was in the process of getting a divorce. Their 3-year-old son, who was home at the time, was not hurt.