Esther Isabelle Brazier of Apostolic Church of God dies at 92

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former first lady and mother of Pastor Dr. Bryron Brazier of the Apostolic Church of God, Esther Isabelle Brazier, died over the weekend.

Isabelle passed away on Saturday at the age of 92 – she would've celebrated her 93rd birthday on Thursday.

On behalf of Dr. Byron T Brazier, the entire Brazier family as well as the Apostolic Church of God family, as we celebrate the life and legacy of Esther Isabelle Brazier we welcome you to leave loving thoughts and words of encouragement via the link belowhttps://t.co/qolZcsNQ6s pic.twitter.com/qJXRy91gGg — ACOG Chicago (@ACOGChicago) March 23, 2022

Assistant Pastor Ivory Nuckolls described her as a leader who spent her time teaching young people.

"I grew up in the church and she was a visionary leader. She had a love and a passion for young people. Being involved, innovative, and creative," she said.

To celebrate her birthday, she and her mother are planning to reflect on her accomplishments with the church.

"My mom and I will share and reflect on the memories, on the many things that she has done to preparing a platform for leadership."

Angela McGee, communications director at Apostolic said she was a great supporter of her husband and the church.

"She was a great support involved in so, so many ministries at the church. At the same time raised her four children." McGee said.

She says members of the church knew of her loving nature not just to her family, but to the congregation.

"You say her name around the church, and everybody was in awe of her, her leadership, her compassion, and her love not only for her husband but for the Apostolic church family."

Isabelle, born on March 24, 1928, in Indianapolis, Indiana, was the only child to parents Leon and Lola Holmes. After moving to Chicago to pursue a career in Fashion and Design, she met her husband, a young Arthur Brazier, at a church picnic -- the two married in 1948.

She marched beside her husband and children Lola, Janice, Rosalyn, and Byron for civil rights calling for fair housing, integration in Chicago's public schools, and an end to unethical and inequitable practices of business owners in the Black community. She also worked for Planned Parenthood, where she advocated for women and the health initiatives the organization made available to women in poor communities.

The multi-generational church, located at 6320 S. Dorchester Ave., was pastored by Bishop Arthur from 1960 to 2008 after the merging of two churches, the Universal Church of Christ and the Apostolic Church of God, a few years after the passing of Elder Walter Clemons. Bishop Arthur passed away in 2010.

The church claims to have over 20,000 members -- some of which have been there for over 45 years. Her passing comes as the church is preparing to celebrate its 90th anniversary in Bible conference.

Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 5 p.m. followed by the funeral at 7 p.m.