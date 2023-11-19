Escaped serval wild cat dies after being captured in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An African wild cat died after it was captured on Saturday night in north suburban Vernon Hills.

Police said they received a report of a bobcat Saturday night in the Grosse Pointe neighborhood, but when they tracked down the animal, it turned out to be a serval, a wild cat native to Africa.

It appeared the cat had been domesticated and had escaped from its owners' yard.

The owners helped police capture the cat, but while they were taking it home, the serval died of injuries it had suffered after it was captured, according to Vernon Hills Police Deputy Chief Shannon Holubetz.