Watch CBS News
Local News

Escaped serval wild cat dies after being captured in Chicago suburb

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Serval dies after capture in Vernon Hills
Serval dies after capture in Vernon Hills 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An African wild cat died after it was captured on Saturday night in north suburban Vernon Hills.

Police said they received a report of a bobcat Saturday night in the Grosse Pointe neighborhood, but when they tracked down the animal, it turned out to be a serval, a wild cat native to Africa.

It appeared the cat had been domesticated and had escaped from its owners' yard.

The owners helped police capture the cat, but while they were taking it home, the serval died of injuries it had suffered after it was captured, according to Vernon Hills Police Deputy Chief Shannon Holubetz.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 10:03 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.