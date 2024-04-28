Watch CBS News
Erick Fedde stars as White Sox sweep Rays with 4-2 victory

CHICAGO (AP) — Erick Fedde pitched seven-hit ball into the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Sunday for a sweep of their three-game series.

Chicago improved to 6-22. It outscored Tampa Bay 21-13 this weekend.

Gavin Sheets and Eloy Jiménez each had three hits for the White Sox in the finale. Andrew Benintendi, who homered twice and had six RBIs during Saturday night's 8-7 victory, had two hits and drove in two runs.

Fedde (2-0) allowed two runs, struck out nine and walked none in 8 1/3 innings. He departed after Harold Ramírez's RBI double, and Jordan Leasure got two outs for his first career save.

The White Sox earned the team's first three-game sweep and three-game win streak since June 2-4 versus Detroit.

Issac Paredes homered for the Rays, who have dropped six of seven.

First published on April 28, 2024 / 3:59 PM CDT

