Englewood's 'Cool Kid DJ' spreads joy and positivity on Instagram and throughout his community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young boy on Chicago's South Side thinks you at home do not see enough good radiating out of his neighborhood.

So CBS 2's Steven Graves shows us how he is determined to change the narrative with a simple microphone.

Ten-year-old Daimen Harrell and his mom, Shajuanda do this cell phone set-up just about everyday. One tap of the record button, and Daimen becomes what he's popularly known as...

"What's up y'all. This is Cool Kid DJ."

His goal is simple.

"I'm tying to show the world positivity!"

That message to the world through social media, starting in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, a place he is proud to call home.

"Other people think Englewood is a bad place. They probably never seen what we do."

And what he does is find what's good, showing it off on his Instagram, with close to 1,200 followers. But he even goes a step further, by picking up a mic and asking thoughtful questions to the community.

He even got the exclusive at an event called "Peace Fest" with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who said "there's a lot I like about the event."

In a neighborhood where bad typically outshines the good, Cool Kid DJ considers himself a shining light.

"I think that people enjoy me interviewing other people," he said.

"People comment on his videos saying how he inspires them," said his mother Shajuanda Brewer.

His mom and dad said he's been working to help others since he was four years old. Over the years, serving the homeless under a viaduct and starting a clothing line. His mom said it's about leading by example.

"I want the world to know that I'm raising a young Black king that will not be one of the statistics," Brewer said.

Which takes us back to that phone set up where Cool Kid DJ is implementing a "Word of the Day" segment. He eventually wants to start an organization and be a journalist.

"The word of the day is determination."

A determination to write and change the popular narrative.