Englewood shooting leaves five people wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people were shot and wounded late Thursday in Englewood.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of West 61st Place.

Two of the victims were described by the Fire Department as being in "grave condition." Another was in serious-to-critical condition, and the fourth in fair-to-serious condition, according to the Fire Department. There was no immediate information on the fifth victim.

The victims were all adults.

Further information was not immediately available.