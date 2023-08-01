Watch CBS News
Englewood Shooting: 16-year-old girl killed, another teen injured

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old girl died and a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after a shooting in Englewood.

According to Chicago police, a group of teenagers were gathering on the street near 72nd and Stewart when shots were fired just after 10 p.m.

The 16-year-old girl was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she died.

A 15-year-old suffered a graze wound to her left arm and was taken to a local hospital in good condition. 

Police are searching for the shooter. 

First published on August 1, 2023 / 5:24 AM

