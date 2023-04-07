Englewood Nature Trail receives additional $3 million in state funding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A project turning an abandoned railroad line into a walking trail is one step closer to reality in Englewood.

On Friday, the community celebrated an additional $3 million in state funding just announced for the project.

"What we're building is not just for us, it's for the future," said community organizer Anton Seals. "It's essential for us to do that in all of its ways. Because Black culture and Black spaces are inviting spaces."

The Englewood Nature Trail will transform a nearly two-mile stretch of former railroad tracks into a nature path. The city said so far, nearly $30 million has been raised for the project, with the majority of those funds coming from the federal government.