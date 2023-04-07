Watch CBS News
Local News

Englewood Nature Trail receives additional $3 million in state funding

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Englewood Nature Trail receives additional $3 million in state funding
Englewood Nature Trail receives additional $3 million in state funding 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A project turning an abandoned railroad line into a walking trail is one step closer to reality in Englewood.

On Friday, the community celebrated an additional $3 million in state funding just announced for the project.

"What we're building is not just for us, it's for the future," said community organizer Anton Seals. "It's essential for us to do that in all of its ways. Because Black culture and Black spaces are inviting spaces."

The Englewood Nature Trail will transform a nearly two-mile stretch of former railroad tracks  into a nature path. The city said so far, nearly  $30 million has been raised for the project, with the majority of those funds coming from the federal government.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 6:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.