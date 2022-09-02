Englewood Music Fest's fun, art and music returns Sept. 17

CHICAGO (CBS) – Although summer might be coming to a close, that does not mean festival season is over.

One music fest on Chicago's South Side is coming back, this time in its second year and CBS 2's Steven Graves explained this party comes with a lot to celebrate.

Around this time last year, it was the talk of the 16th ward.

"I was a little bit jealous that I wasn't there," said Pastor Jonathan McKenzie, who is making sure that he does not miss Englewood Music Fest again, which will return for the second year.

"I said, 'I'm not going to let another festival come where I'm not involved and I'm not present,'" McKenzie said. "It's just time for the community to smile."

He's co-sponsoring the festival that shuts down Halsted near 63rd street. His non-profit will be part of bringing back-to-school resources, teaching people tools around financial aid, debt forgiveness and scholarships.

But it's all under the umbrella of fun, art and music.

Artists Juvenile and Kindred the Family Soul are performing.

On Friday, CBS 2 got the scoop on the newest musical guest.

"We have Chicago's own Katie Got Bandz who will be performing," said Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th), got the idea for this festival from others around the city.

Coleman said she is confident the vibe of the first year will carry on to the second.

"No crime, it was a day of love," she said. "It was a day of peace. It was a day of safety and unity."

Last year's festival drew about 3,000 people. In a neighborhood where so much has been lost over the past year, this is about everything it has gained.

After losing the Historic Antioch Baptist Church to a fire, and a Whole Foods closing, this year's theme at the festival is "Englewood Excellence."

It'll be about highlighting Black business openings and the new federal funds coming for an Englewood nature trail.

"We're celebrating resilience," said Coleman. "We keep fighting. That is the story of Englewood."

The one-day festival is free to the public and happening from noon to 7 p.m. on Sept. 17.