Elderly person dies after house caught fire on Chicago's South Side

By Todd Feurer, Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly person who was critically hurt Tuesday afternoon in a house fire in Englewood has died.

Chicago Fire Department officials said a person in their 70s was pulled out of a burning home in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street. 

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in "very critical" condition and was later confirmed dead on Wednesday. 

The CFD Office of Fire Investigation determined the factors of the fire pointed to the careless use of smoking materials. The fire was ruled accidental. 

CFD will distribute fire materials in the neighborhood on Thursday. 

First published on January 16, 2024 / 1:52 PM CST

