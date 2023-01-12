Englewood hit-and-run leaves pedestrian critically injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian and then sped off in Englewood Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was crossing the street around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 71st and Wentworth when they were struck.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a black four-door sedan that continued southbound on Wentworth Avenue.

The victim was left in critical condition, police said.

It is unclear if the car was damaged but CPD says if it was, it would most likely be on the front end.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major accident investigation unit at 312-745-4521.