Englewood community holds 9th Roll N Peace bike rally

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was no putting on the brakes Saturday for those who took part in the Roll N Peace bike tour in Englewood.

Even Mayor Lori Lightfoot put on a helmet and hopped on to ride along.

It was the ninth peace ride by the organization Think Outside Da Block in collaboration with other groups, including the Chicago Police Department.

Divvy and Lyft helped provide bikes for all the participants.

TODB members said the eight mile ride is a way to deter violence and focus on the positive things in the Englewood neighorhood.