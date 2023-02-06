Leaders vow to rebuild Englewood church destroyed by fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Englewood, leaders are vowing to rebuild a church destroyed by fire.

It started just after 7 a.m. Saturday near 55th and Damen.

At one point, the fire at the Universal Temple of Christ was so intense that it sparked an explosion.

Flames tore through the roof, causing it to collapse.

City crews demolished the charred remains.

Sunday the pastor promised the church will return -- with help.

One man looked sadly through a fence at what's left of the church site. He and others released balloons as a sign of hope for the future.

The church has set up a GoFundMe page with details on its website.

Sunday services were held at a sister church this week.

One firefighter was hurt while battling the fire but has been released from the hospital.