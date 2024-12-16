Arson investigation underway after attempted burglary on Chicago's South Side

Arson investigation underway after attempted burglary on Chicago's South Side

Arson investigation underway after attempted burglary on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An arson investigation is underway in Englewood after a building was set on fire overnight.

Just before midnight, firefighters responded to a business fire in the 5200 block of South Ashland Avenue. They worked on the roof while heavy smoke engulfed the building.

Police said two men broke into the business using bolt cutters and tried to break into the safe. When they could not open it, the suspects set the building on fire.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made. The arson unit is investigating.

Firefighters respond to Gage Park house fire

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a second fire nearby in the Gage Park neighborhood, which was reported at the same time as the fire in Englewood.

Just before midnight, firefighters worked to put out a house fire in the 5600 block of South Maplewood Avenue.

No injuries were reported and the residents were not displaced.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the fire.