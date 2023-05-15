Watch CBS News
Sports

Englewood boxer Eric Ross defends Golden Gloves title, earns Olympic trials berth

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

Englewood boxer Eric Ross earns berth in 2024 Olympic trials
Englewood boxer Eric Ross earns berth in 2024 Olympic trials 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) – We want to follow up on a story we first brought you back in March on a professional basketball player-turned-boxer Eric Ross.

Back then, he was a two-time Chicago Golden Gloves winner who went on to the national championship. He defended his Chicago and National Golden Gloves super heavyweight title in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

And that earns the Englewood native a berth in the 2024 Olympic trials.

Marshall Harris
marshallharris.jpg

Marshall Harris is the sports director at CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 6:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.