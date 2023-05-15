Englewood boxer Eric Ross defends Golden Gloves title, earns Olympic trials berth
CHICAGO (CBS) – We want to follow up on a story we first brought you back in March on a professional basketball player-turned-boxer Eric Ross.
Back then, he was a two-time Chicago Golden Gloves winner who went on to the national championship. He defended his Chicago and National Golden Gloves super heavyweight title in Pennsylvania over the weekend.
And that earns the Englewood native a berth in the 2024 Olympic trials.
