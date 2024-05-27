Engine fire aborts takeoff for plane at O'Hare, briefly halts arriving flights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The takeoff for a United Airlines plane was at O'Hare International Airport was aborted Monday afternoon due to an engine fire on the plane.

The flight was supposed to be headed to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The Airbus A320 had to be towed to the gate, where passengers safely got off, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Chicago Fire Department and medical personnel met the plane just in case, according to United Airlines.

A total of 148 passengers and five crewmembers were on the plane.

All arriving flights at O'Hare were temporarily halted for about 45 minutes because of the incident.

Passengers were placed aboard a different plane that was set to take off early Monday evening.

By 5:30 p.m., major delays were not being reported at O'Hare.