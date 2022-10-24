Watch CBS News
Wedding bells are ringing for some very happy CBS 2 colleagues

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Love is definitely in the air at CBS 2. We have not just one or two, but four colleagues recently engaged.

Wedding bells are ringing in high gear this weekend for our very own Megan Hickey. We are so very happy to announce her engagement, but it's who she's set to marry that has the entire CBS 2 family beaming with excitement.

Our very own Charlie De Mar got down on one knee, ring in hand, and popped the question this weekend along the lakefront with Navy Pier in the background. Megan happily said yes.

Charlie De Mar proposes to Megan Hickey
Charlie De Mar proposes to Megan Hickey along the Chicago lakefront. Stephney Martin

We can't offer enough smiles and virtual hugs and congratulations to the happy couple, but they're not the only CBS 2 colleagues getting married.

Tara Molina also said yes recently. She and her fiancé, George Sieverding, were in South Carolina when he popped the question, and she happily said yes.

Tara Molina Engagement
Tara Molina with her fiancé, George Sieverding Photo supplied to CBS

And there's one more.

Marissa Perlman said yes to Nick Conway, who surprised her during a trip to New York, proposing on a walk through Central Park.

The happy couple and about 900 people spending the day in the park were thrilled. Nick even flew in some of Marissa's closest friends to celebrate.

Marissa Perlman engagement
Marissa Perlman and her fiancé, Nick Conway Photos supplied to CBS
