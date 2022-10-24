Wedding bells are ringing for some very happy CBS 2 colleagues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Love is definitely in the air at CBS 2. We have some colleagues recently engaged.

Wedding bells are ringing in high gear this weekend for our very own Megan Hickey. We are so very happy to announce her engagement, but it's who she's set to marry that has the entire CBS 2 family beaming with excitement.

Our very own Charlie De Mar got down on one knee, ring in hand, and popped the question this weekend along the lakefront with Navy Pier in the background. Megan happily said yes.

Charlie De Mar proposes to Megan Hickey along the Chicago lakefront. Stephney Martin

We can't offer enough smiles and virtual hugs and congratulations to the happy couple.

And there's one more wedding on the horizon for Marissa Perlman. She said yes to Nick, who surprised her during a trip to New York, proposing on a walk through Central Park.

The happy couple and about 900 people spending the day in the park were thrilled. Nick even flew in some of Marissa's closest friends to celebrate.

Marissa Perlman and her fiancé, Nick. Photos supplied to CBS