'Energy' art exhibit in Bridgeport honors Chicagoans through photography

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Stunning portraits and inspiring stories were on display Friday night at a Bridgeport art exhibit.

Artist Abigail Zoe Martin spent three years photographing Chicagoans for her exhibit titled "Energy."

The one-night-only exhibit featured photos of everyone from dancers to doctors and authors.

"The main ingredient was for everybody in it comes from a place of love," Martin said.

"And when they get up in the morning, they take one step for them and one step for the world. And it was this idea of giving back because I felt people needed to be nurtured, and this is a nurturing show."

And there's one portrait from the show you may recognize.

CBS 2'S Suzanne Le Mignot was featured in one of the works and said she was honored to be chosen for the exhibit.

I am truly honored to be among the Chicagoans featured in a one-night-only exhibit at the The Zhou B Art Center tonight at 6 PM. The event, free to the public. It culminates three years of work by renowned photographer Abigail Zoe Martin.

The artist says following Friday's show, she will be posting all the photos and interviews on her website.