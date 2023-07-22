Watch CBS News
Local News

'Energy' art exhibit in Bridgeport honors Chicagoans through photography

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

'Energy' exhibit in Bridgeport highlights Chicagoans
'Energy' exhibit in Bridgeport highlights Chicagoans 00:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Stunning portraits and inspiring stories were on display Friday night at a Bridgeport art exhibit.

Artist Abigail Zoe Martin spent three years photographing Chicagoans for her exhibit titled "Energy."

The one-night-only exhibit featured photos of everyone from dancers to doctors and authors.

"The main ingredient was for everybody in it comes from a place of love," Martin said.

"And when they get up in the morning, they take one step for them and one step for the world. And it was this idea of giving back because I felt people needed to be nurtured, and this is a nurturing show."

And there's one portrait from the show you may recognize.

CBS 2'S Suzanne Le Mignot was featured in one of the works and said she was honored to be chosen for the exhibit.

The artist says following Friday's show, she will be posting all the photos and interviews on her website

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 10:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.