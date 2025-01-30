Endeavor Health ending inpatient psychiatric care at Northwest Community Hospital, laying off "small number" of employees

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Endeavor Health, a network of hospitals and medical clinics in the Chicago area, is shutting down inpatient psychiatric care later this year at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

Inpatient psychiatric services at the hospital will be discontinued starting on April 11. The move will affect about 100 employees at the hospital, who will be offered other positions across the system, Endeavor Health confirmed on Thursday.

In addition, "a small number" of employees in other areas at Endeavor have been notified they are being laid off.

"Like many in the health care industry, we are entering 2025 facing significant cost pressures and headwinds that require our organization to adapt and think differently about how we maximize our talent and resources to operate effectively and continue to deliver high-quality, expert care to our communities," Endeavor officials said in a statement.

Endeavor officials cited a "sustained decrease" in demand for inpatient psychiatric care and an increased focus on outpatient treatment, community-based care, and telehealth services.

"We do not believe this change will negatively impact access to care in the region as there is excess capacity across both the NCH planning area and the Endeavor Health system," Endeavor officials said.

Endeavor said it plans to increase outpatient services at Northwest Community Hospital, by adding more providers, creating specialized programs, and integrating counselors into primary care physician offices.