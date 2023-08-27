Concert featuring Disney's 'Encanto' and Chicago Philharmonic happening at Ravinia
CHICAGO (CBS) – We don't talk about Bruno, at least until Sunday night Ravinia.
Disney's Encanto will come to life in a concert featuring the Chicago Philharmonic.
The complete movie will be shown on video screens while the score is played live at 6 p.m.
There are still some lawn seats available at $15 for kids and $30 for adults.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.