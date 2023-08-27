Watch CBS News
Concert featuring Disney's 'Encanto' and Chicago Philharmonic happening at Ravinia

Encanto concert at Ravinia happening Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) – We don't talk about Bruno, at least until Sunday night Ravinia.

Disney's Encanto will come to life in a concert featuring the Chicago Philharmonic.

The complete movie will be shown on video screens while the score is played live at 6 p.m.

There are still some lawn seats available at $15 for kids and $30 for adults.

August 27, 2023

