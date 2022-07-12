ENAZ Boutique sells 'HP Strong' bracelets to help Highland Park shooting survivors

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The community is coming together in Highland Park in the wake of the shooting at the July 4th parade a week ago – and you really see it everywhere you look.

One place you'll see it is on small pieces of jewelry.

Volunteers are making HP Strong bracelets at ENAZ Boutique, at 444 Central Ave. in downtown Highland Park.

The money goes to a fund for survivors.

So many people bought the $20 bracelets Monday that the story had to suspend sales while workers caught up.

"That's the community. That's Highland Park. It doesn't surprise me one bit. People want to be a part of this ENAZ family. They want to be a part of this community," said Samantha Shapiro of ENAZ Boutique, "and we're going to step up, regardless. We did it during COVID. We're going to do it now. We're unstoppable as a community."

"I knew from the moment like we found out, I knew this was something that everyone would want to be a part of," said jewelry designer Elissa Bulgatz. "We want to represent our community."

So far, ENAZ has sold 400 bracelets, and will sell more after volunteers are caught up on orders.

They are also selling caps.