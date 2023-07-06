Watch CBS News
Bissell, MetLife partner to host nationwide 'Empty the Shelter' campaign

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A nationwide campaign is underway to find shelter animals a forever home.

From now until the end of the month some shelters are allowing people to adopt dogs and cats for just $50 or less.

This is a partnership between the Bissell Pet Foundation and MetLife pet insurance.

In the past, the event has helped almost 158,000 pets.

You can visit the Bissell Pet Foundation's website to find out which local shelters are participating.

