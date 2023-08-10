Watch CBS News
Former employee charged with stealing over $100K from Ravinia Festival Association

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A Lake County woman was charged with theft and forgery after FBI agents determined she stole more than $100,000 from the Ravinia Festival Association.

Michelle Bringham, 39, worked as an accounting coordinator for the nonprofit that runs Ravinia in Highland Park.

The Illinois Attorney General's office said Bringham wrote checks to a fake vendor to steal the money.

The investigation found she also used another employee's signature stamp on checks.

She faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

