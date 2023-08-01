New sign designates Bronzeville church a national monument in honor of Emmett Till

CHICAGO (CBS) – A powerful unveiling ceremony was held Tuesday at the Bronzeville church where Emmett Till's funeral was held nearly 70 years ago.

State and local leaders unveiled a new sign designating Roberts Temple Church of God in Chris as the "Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument."

The designation was recently announced by the White House. Graphic images from the murdered Chicago teenager's 1955 funeral helped spark the civil rights movement.