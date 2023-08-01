New sign designates Bronzeville church a national monument in honor of Emmett Till
CHICAGO (CBS) – A powerful unveiling ceremony was held Tuesday at the Bronzeville church where Emmett Till's funeral was held nearly 70 years ago.
State and local leaders unveiled a new sign designating Roberts Temple Church of God in Chris as the "Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument."
The designation was recently announced by the White House. Graphic images from the murdered Chicago teenager's 1955 funeral helped spark the civil rights movement.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.