Emmett & Mamie Till-Mobley House Museum in Woodlawn hosting celebration in honor of Till's 82nd birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week will mark what would have been Emmett Till's 82nd birthday.

Till was just 14 years old when he left Chicago to visit family in Mississippi in 1955.

The black teenager was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched after being accused of whistling at a white woman.

Historians say his brutal murder helped galvanize the civil rights movement.

There's a free community celebration happening at the Emmett & Mamie Till-Mobley House Museum, Garden, and Theatre Sunday night.

It's an ice cream social that will feature a new art installation and the groundbreaking for renovations.

There are also family activities like a petting zoo and pony rides, live entertainment, and food.

It's happening from 1 to 6 p.m. at the museum in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

This Tuesday, on Till's birthday, President Joe Biden plans to announce the creation of a new national monument to honor Till.

It will include three sites - one in Chicago, at The Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ, on the South Side. That's where till's funeral was held.

The two other sites are in Mississippi.