Pregnant woman missing from Gary, Indiana, for more than a month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Gary, Indiana, are searching for a missing woman who was 9 months pregnant when she disappeared last month.

Emma Baum, 25, was last seen near 25th and Connecticut in Gary on Oct. 10.

She is 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She often wears wigs and hairpieces, but her natural hair color is brown. She has several scars on her arms, and has multiple tattoos.

Baum already might have given birth.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or contact Gary Police Detective Salazar at (219) 881-1209.