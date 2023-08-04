Watch CBS News
Emergency crews to conduct preparedness drill at Ardmore Elementary School

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

ADDISON, Ill. (CBS) -- Don't be alarmed if you see a big emergency response today at a school in Addison.

Police and firefighters will be practicing an emergency preparedness drill at Ardmore Elementary School, located in the 600 block of Ardmore Avenue.

The drill is designed to evaluate Addison's public safety operations in case of a real emergency.

The practice will last until noon.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

August 4, 2023

