Elmwood Park students stage walk out, protesting school's response to 'potential threat'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of students staged a "walk out" of class at Elmwood Park High School on Tuesday.

Tuesday's demonstration comes just over a week after police said a student brought a gun to school. That student was found about a block from the school and charged.

But the principal did not order a lockdown.

That decision was supported by the superintendent, but questioned by the head of security. Teachers and staff plan to voice their concerns at a school board meeting Wednesday night.