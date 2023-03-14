Elmwood Park students stage walk out, protesting school's response to 'potential threat'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of students staged a "walk out" of class at Elmwood Park High School on Tuesday.
Tuesday's demonstration comes just over a week after police said a student brought a gun to school. That student was found about a block from the school and charged.
But the principal did not order a lockdown.
That decision was supported by the superintendent, but questioned by the head of security. Teachers and staff plan to voice their concerns at a school board meeting Wednesday night.
