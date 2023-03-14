Watch CBS News
Elmwood Park students stage walk out, protesting school's response to 'potential threat'

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Elmwood Park students stage walk out, protesting school's response to 'potential threat'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of students staged a "walk out" of class at Elmwood Park High School on Tuesday.

Tuesday's demonstration comes just over a week after police said a student brought a gun to school. That student was found about a block from the school and charged.

But the principal did not order a lockdown.

That decision was supported by the superintendent, but questioned by the head of security. Teachers and staff plan to voice their concerns at a school board meeting Wednesday night.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on March 14, 2023 / 5:17 PM

