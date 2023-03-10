Watch CBS News
Local News

Elmwood Park High School classes remote Friday due to 'potential threat' directed at planned walkout

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Elmwood Park High School classes remote Friday due to 'potential threat' directed at planned walkout
Elmwood Park High School classes remote Friday due to 'potential threat' directed at planned walkout 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Students at Elmwood Park High School will be e-learning Friday after a "potential threat."

The district superintendent's office told CBS 2 the decision came after they received a potential threat about a walkout planned for Friday. 

Students planned the protest over safety and security concerns for 10 a.m.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we will move to an e-learning day today at EPHS," School officials said in a message to the school community.

Earlier this week, there were reports of a student found with a gun on campus. But, the school didn't order a lockdown because the principal said it was not "deemed to be the safest response." 

The alleged student with a weapon was located a minute after they learned of the potential threat.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 7:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.