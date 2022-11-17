Elmwood Park offering catalytic converter alarms

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- One western suburb is fighting back against catalytic converter thieves, but they need residents to help.

Elmwood Park is offering drivers free catalytic converter alarms. The alarms ring if someone steals your converter.

Catalyic converter theft is on the rise across the country; 21 people were recently arrested in a theft ring in five states.

If you live in Elmwood Park, and want to get a catalytic converter alarm, visit the Elmwood Park website and click on the "Catalytic Converter Alarm Partnership Registration" under the Services & Safety menu. You'll have to pay $20 to get in installed, and you'll have to register it with police.

"A database of catalytic converter alarms will help the police department track theft attempts and will deter thieves from coming into our community to commit these crimes," said Elmwood Park Police Chief Frank Fagiano. "By tracking attempted theft, we can also recognize patterns and respond appropriately."