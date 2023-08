Elmhurst Youth Baseball team one game away from Little League World Series

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) – The Elmhurst Youth Baseball team will take to the field Thursday for a chance to head to the Little League World Series.

Wednesday night's Great Lakes Regional Championship game was moved due to rain.

The team represents Illinois and will play at 4 p.m. against Ohio on ESPN 2.