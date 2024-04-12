Suburban vehicle burglary suspects arrested in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Suspects wanted in burglaries in suburban Elmhurst were taken into custody by Chicago police early Friday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Elmhurst police responded to calls of at least five vehicle burglaries between North Avenue and Lake Street.

Thirty minutes later, an officer on patrol spotted the suspect's vehicle, a white Ford Fusion, and attempted to stop it. The suspect drove off and officers discontinued the pursuit "for safety reasons."

Chicago police then later located the vehicle at 95th and Jeffrey streets and attempted to stop it. The suspect hit a fire hydrant while trying to drive off.

Three suspects ran from the car and were taken into custody.